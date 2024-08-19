Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Tennant Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:TNC opened at $94.06 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.00 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tennant Company Profile
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.
