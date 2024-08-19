Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of TER stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

