Terra Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $267.90 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 826,813,748 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
