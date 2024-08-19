Terra Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $267.90 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 826,813,748 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.