TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $90.34 million and $3.35 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035409 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,957,911,339 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,763,011 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars.

