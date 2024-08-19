The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Down 9.3% in July

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.92. 410,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,313. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.55. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $184.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 29.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

