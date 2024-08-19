The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,029,337. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.34. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

