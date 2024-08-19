The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $846,727.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,965,717 shares in the company, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,527. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter worth $9,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Buckle by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.29. 223,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

