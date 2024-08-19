The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.40. The company had a trading volume of 926,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

