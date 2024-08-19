The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up 1.3% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after buying an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.99. The stock had a trading volume of 362,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

