Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.08 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $363.78 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00035255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,652,487,564 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.