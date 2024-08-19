Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,208,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,671,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.19.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
