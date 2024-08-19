Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 4,208,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,671,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Tilray Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

