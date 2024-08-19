TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $126.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,307,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 5,364,844 shares.The stock last traded at $112.07 and had previously closed at $111.45.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 8,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

