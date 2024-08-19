Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.37 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

