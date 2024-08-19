Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.50 to C$32.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.96.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Topaz Energy stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$26.10. The company had a trading volume of 193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,728. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.03 and a 1 year high of C$26.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.61. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.1817651 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile



Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

