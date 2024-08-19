Torah Network Price Tops $0.0823 (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Torah Network has a market cap of $546,466.47 and approximately $220,951.73 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Torah Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.07862242 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,594.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Torah Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Torah Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.