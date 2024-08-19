Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$26.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.19.
Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 5.5 %
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.