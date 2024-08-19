Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $570.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 570 ($7.28) and last traded at GBX 605 ($7.72), with a volume of 545436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575.29 ($7.35).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.53) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Tracsis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRCS

Tracsis Stock Up 5.2 %

Tracsis Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of £183.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4,033.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 712.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 833.14.

(Get Free Report)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.