Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after acquiring an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 624,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.