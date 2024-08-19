TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

