Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.65

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 35863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $148,221.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Summer Frein acquired 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $69,969.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $532,604.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 121,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

