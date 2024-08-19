TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.54 on Monday. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.
We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.
