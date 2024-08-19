TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Bunch III purchased 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,830,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TWFG news, Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III bought 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.54 on Monday. TWFG has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

