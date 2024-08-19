UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UiPath Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 1,649.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 167,218 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 792.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.