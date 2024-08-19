UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.06.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
NYSE:PATH opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
