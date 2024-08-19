Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $392.61 and last traded at $380.17. 1,082,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 860,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.23.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.23 and a 200-day moving average of $434.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

