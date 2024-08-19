Ultra Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $782,261.90 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,580.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00570238 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00072450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07998163 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $538,443.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

