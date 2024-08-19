United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.99. 104,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 0.38.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,310 in the last 90 days. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

