Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 77,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 599,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $897.94 million, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

