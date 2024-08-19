Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.74

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 31668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

