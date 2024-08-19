Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 188,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,968. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

