Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,556. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

