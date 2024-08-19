Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 115,480 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,480 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $64,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1233 dividend. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Barclays increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.