Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $41,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.22. The stock had a trading volume of 636,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.