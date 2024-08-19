Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up about 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.83% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $164,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.48. The company had a trading volume of 83,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,314. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $409.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.23. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

