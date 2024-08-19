Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $46.22 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $46,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,795 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON remained flat at $373.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 486,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.