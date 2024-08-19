Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $49.54 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $49,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.47. 701,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,196. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.04 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

