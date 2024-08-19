Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.45% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $93,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,694,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,019,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. 1,072,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

