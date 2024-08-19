Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Down 2.3%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 25,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 631,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $108,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,026.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

