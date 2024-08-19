Venom Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $284.27 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $284.27 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.085232 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15387275 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,990,547.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.