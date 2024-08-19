Venom (VENOM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Venom (VENOM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Venom has a total market cap of $283.34 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom launched on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,226,096,481 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,226,096,481.146175 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15513787 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,035,307.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

