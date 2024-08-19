Venus BUSD Market Cap Hits $60.17 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $60.17 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02231877 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

