Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

