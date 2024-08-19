Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.07. 1,682,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
