Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.4% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Allstate by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 49.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.94.

Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $179.64. 1,236,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.48. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

