Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $843,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

