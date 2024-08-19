Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $315.22. 172,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,972. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $322.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.21.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.