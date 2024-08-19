Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases 187 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 350,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 144,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock worth $1,850,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

AVAV stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 221,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.54. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

