Vow Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Vow has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems."

