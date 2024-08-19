Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,576,275. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $593.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

