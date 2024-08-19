WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. 969,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,424. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

