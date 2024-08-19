WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $53.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 12.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after buying an additional 558,711 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 116,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 33,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $80.01. 234,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

