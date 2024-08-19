Williams Financial LLC Has $1.41 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6,173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,414,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.35. The company had a trading volume of 243,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

